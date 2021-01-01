Msolla: Yanga SC still stand a chance to win league title

The club’s top brass maintains they are still in the race to win the title despite their recent run of poor results in the top-tier

The Yanga SC management has claimed they still have a chance to win the Mainland Premier League title despite a poor run of results in the second round of the league season.

The Jangwani giants have struggled since the second round kicked off in mid-February, managing to get just one win from the six matches played, losing once and drawing four times.

It is a run of results that saw the team move to fire the entire technical bench led by Burundian coach Cedric Kaze, and they have since hired Juma Mwambusi on an interim basis as they continue the search for a new permanent coach.

Despite the run, Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla has maintained they still have plenty of matches to play until the end of the season and they still have a chance of winning the title if they turn around their form.

“If you say for now let’s give up on the league title, then I think it is not right. After 12 [more] league matches, that is when we will be able to give a picture of what we need. Everything will be fine and winning the league is still possible,” Msolla said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“The second round of the league is fierce and every team is fighting for victory so what we need is more and more fighting spirit, good preparation for our matches, all we also need to get positive results, nothing else.”

In a recent interview, Msolla explained why they had decided to re-hire Mwambusi.

“Juma [Mwambusi] will take charge of the team as we continue to search for a permanent coach, and the good thing about Mwambusi, when he left Yanga, he left in good heart, he has been treated and even the club helped him during his treatment and he is now fit to work again,” Msolla explained.

“We also gave him the job because he understands the team well, he will not be new to the team, he was with the team when the new season kicked off, he only left the team during Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar when he felt unwell and it means he has only been absent from the team for only three weeks.”

Yanga are currently on top of the 18-team table with 50 points from 23 matches, but their rivals Simba SC are breathing down their necks as they have 46 points but have played three matches fewer.