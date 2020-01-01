Msolla: Yanga SC deal with La Liga consultant will help transform club

The chairman of the Jangwani Street-based giants maintains the new deal will see the club turn into a professional outfit

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have defended the decision to sign a contract with a consultant to help them in transforming the club.

On Monday, Yanga revealed their intentions to consult with a La Liga firm as they embark on the journey to transform the Mainland giants.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have in the past two months been talking about transformation, a move aimed at helping the club to become more professional and embrace the investment mode of operation.

The club’s chairman Mshindo Msolla has now called on Yanga fans to rally behind the new deal which will be signed on Saturday.

“As you know, venturing into transformation started way back but now, we are almost there since May 30 [Saturday], we will be making the first step towards transformation by signing the highly awaited contract with La Liga,” Msolla said as quoted by Daily News.

"We do not expect to see anybody who loves Yanga opposing this move because once implemented successfully, it will be the lasting solution to propel our club to prosperity. This is the opportunity for us to reach far.”

Msolla explained by signing the deal, he will have fulfilled part of the promises he pledged to the club when he was elected.

“We cannot manage to build a competitive team if the second role [transformation] is ignored that is why we need maximum cooperation from all Yanga members and fans to drive our team forward and make it run in a modern way,” Molla continued.

Meanwhile, the club’s information officer Hassan Bumbuli confirmed that the signing ceremony will be held at Serena Hotel from 16:00 and assured club fans will not be left behind during the transformation process.

“For now, we have just made one step to create awareness to our members and supporters countrywide as we wait to officially sign a contract with LaLiga consultant who will help us in the whole process of changing the way our club operates,” Bumbuli told reporters.

“As the chairman already said that soon, leaders of Yanga branches across the country will be summoned for a seminar on what we intend to do during the transformation process so that when they go back to their areas of duty, they should tell their members what they have learnt.”