Msolla: Yanga SC chairman asks for unity as Tanzania giants prepare for transformation

The 27-time champions are aiming at making the club more attractive for sponsors and quality players

Yanga SC chairman Mshindo Msolla has urged the club management, members and sponsors to act in unison while the club is transformed into a more modern outfit.

The Jangwani-based side is aiming at making some changes which will make the club more effective on and off the pitch.

The chairman revealed he is keen on helping the club incorporate a modern way of management and requested for support from all the stakeholders.

"One of my pledges during the campaign was to navigate Yanga towards transformation and enable it to run the modern way," Msolla said as quoted by Daily News.

"That dream is slowly being reached and that is what we need to be together in the entire process. I am happy we have started the foundation of achieving this big thing in the history of our club and we will continue to update Yanga family on each step we will be making..."

Hassan Bumbuli, who is the club's communications officer, also assured it is going to be a collective exercise and all will be engaged.

"We have just made one step, to create awareness to our members and supporters countrywide as we wait to officially sign a contract with 's consultant who will help us achieve the whole process," Bumbuli is quoted by Daily News.

"Leaders of Yanga Branches across the country will be summoned for a seminar on what we intend to do during the transformation process so that when they go back to their areas of duty, they should communicate the same to their members.

"Whenever you see smoke, just know there is a fire burning and after this preliminary stage, it means good things are coming at the club soon."

The 27-time league champions are aiming at offering stiff competition to regular rivals Simba SC in the 2020/21 Mainland League campaign.

However, Wananchi are still aiming at winning the this season to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Belgian Coach Luce Eymael believes it is the only way to lure quality players to the club.

The 60-year-old earlier revealed the striking department is one of the areas he is working on.