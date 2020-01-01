Msolla: I have no plans to quit as Yanga SC chairman

The club boss now comes out to clarify that he has no plans to leave his post ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) chairman Mshindo Msholla has come out to state he has no intention to leave the club’s post in the near future.

There were reports last week Msolla had quit his position following a series of poor results that saw the team eliminated from the and also struggle to win the league which was won by Simba SC.

Yanga are currently fighting to finish second on the 20-team table alongside Azam FC as both sides are tied on 69 points, with one match remaining at the end of the season.

Despite the club fans asking Msolla to step down, he has now stated he does not intend to leave the post and will work with other officials to make Yanga great again.

“Those were just rumours [that I have resigned], there is nothing like that, I have not resigned and I am still the chairman of Yanga,” Msolla is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I still have a lot that I need to offer this great club and I am happy everything is going on well, we only missed a trophy this season and we are still fighting to make sure we finish second and then plan accordingly for the new season.”

On Tuesday, Yanga moved to issue a statement dismissing claims Msolla had resigned from his top position.

“Yanga would like to dismiss online reports chairman Dr Mshindo Msolla has resigned,” Yanga’s statement obtained by Goal stated.

“Msolla is still a Yanga official and is still willing to serve and undertake the responsibilities the club asked him to.

“He is undertaking his duties as usual and the office would like to call upon all members and supporters alike to dismiss such reports pointing to Msolla's resignation.”

The poor results have left Yanga fans calling for the resignation of the club official and also they have asked the team to release some players owing to their poor display during league matches.

Goal understands, coach Luc Eymael has already handed in a list of players he wants released by the club and this also included the new targets.

“I gave the club my wish list, and the changes I want to be done to the playing unit and I hope they will respond positively so that we can get ready for the new season,” Eymael told Goal.

Some of the players who could leave the club include strikers David Molinga and Ivorian Gnamien Yikpe.