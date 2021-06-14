Mpinganjira: Malawi committed mistakes vs Tanzania and were punished

The Flames assistant coach blames lack of concentration for the defeat suffered against the Taifa Stars at Mkapa Stadium

Malawi assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira has blamed the team’s 2-0 defeat to Tanzania in the international friendly on lack of concentration from his players, especially in the second half.

The Flames went into the match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium seeking to end a bad run of result against the Taifa Stars at the same venue but despite dominating most of the first half, they ended up losing after goals from captain John Bocco and Israel Mwenda.

Mpinganjira, who was handling the team in the absence of head coach Meck Mwase, has told Goal lack of concentration from his players allowed the Taifa Stars to punish them with the two goals they scored.

“Tanzania have given us a good game, we wanted to test our players and we have learnt a lot of things from the friendly which when we go back we will try and rectify and get ready for next assignment,” Mpinganjira told Goal.

“But we played a very good game especially in the first half but we didn’t score any goal, come to the second half same thing happened, we started very well and we didn’t score any goal but then we conceded those two goals, we lost a little bit of concentration that is why we conceded the goals.

“We conceded the goals and could not recover but all in all football is like that, when you make mistakes you get punished, so we have learnt something for the future.

“A point to take note of is this game was also an opportunity for us to try some of our new players who have never played for the national team, so we have done that, we have seen what they can offer the team and it was a good show from them.”

It was Bocco, who is enjoying a good run of form at his club Simba having managed to score eight goals in his last five games for the club, who scored the opener after unleashing a right-footed effort from outside the box.

Six minutes later Mwenda made it 2-0 through a brilliant free-kick which beat the wall and keeper Brighton Munthali.