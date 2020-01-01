Mpiana Mozizi: Azam FC set to unveil striker as Thierry Akono replacement

The burly striker has already arrived in Chamazi for a medical and will sign a one-year deal ahead of the second round

Azam FC are on the verge of signing striker Mpiana Mozizi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Chamazi-giants have confirmed the arrival of the much-sought striker, who was turning out for FC Lupopo and will take over the mantle left by Cameroonian striker Thierry Akono, who was sold to Negeri Sembilan of Malaysia.

Azam have confirmed on their social media pages the arrival of Mozizi by stating: “We confirm to receive striker Mpiana Mozizi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“The star who was playing for Lupopo has arrived in the country on Tuesday, ready to complete the procedures to join Azam, and this is if he qualifies for health tests to be conducted on Wednesday.

“The striker, when he passes the medical tests, he will sign a one-year contract to serve Azam and close the position of Thierry Akono, who was sold to Negeri Sembilan of Malaysia.”

Three days ago, Azam confirmed they had reached an agreement to sell their striker Akono to Negeri Sembilan of Malaysia.

The Cameroonian arrived at the Chamazi-based giants on August 24 from AS Fortuna du Mfou but the club confirmed his exit by stating: "Akono joined Azam early this season as he came from 's Fortuna club for a two-year contract and becomes the third player to be sold by Azam this season.

“The club has sold Novatus Dismas who emerged in Israel, followed Shaaban Chilunda who was sold in . We are so thankful for his service in our club and we wish him all the best in his new journey wherever he goes.”

The club’s media officer Zakaria Thabit is confident Mozizi will be a perfect replacement for Akono if he passes his medical and signs for the team.

“We have brought Mozizi to Dar es Salaam from DRC and we hope he passes his medical because we know what kind of a player he is and what he can offer the team,” Thabit told reporters on Tuesday.

“If he passes the medical, then he will sign a one-year deal to help us, we want to get the best in the transfer market and we are still shopping around.”

After drawing 2-2 against Ruvu Shooting in their last Mainland match, Azam are now third on the 18-team table with 28 points while Yanga SC are top with 37 points from 16 matches and champions Simba SC, are second with 32 points from 14 matches.