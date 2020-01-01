Mpiana Mozizi: Azam FC seal signing of striker from FC Lupopo

The Chamazi-based giants have unveiled their first signing from DRC Congo during the mini transfer window

Mainland outfit Azam FC have confirmed striker Mpiana Mozizi as their first signing this mini transfer window.

The burly star, who arrived in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, has finally signed a one-year contract after passing medical to join the Chamazi-based giants.

Azam have confirmed the signing on their social media pages by stating: “We are happy to announce we have completed the signing of the striker Mpiana Mozizi, on a one-year contract from FC Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“Mozizi replaces Thierry Akono Akono, whom the club sold to Negeri Sembilan of Malaysia last weekend., welcome home Mozizi.”

Mozizi has now promised to help the team achieve targets they set for the 2020-21 campaign after signing the contract.

“It is a great honour to sign for Azam, one of the biggest in and East Africa,” Mozizi told reporters after signing the deal. “I have always wanted to play in Tanzania and I am now happy the opportunity as presented itself after Azam came for my services.

“I know the team has set targets they want to achieve before the season ends and I am coming in to help them reach some of the targets, we will continue to fight for every trophy that is available and I will work hard to score as many goals as possible.”

In a recent interview, Azam assured their fans they will sign new players to beef up the squad in the ongoing mini transfer window.

The short window opened on December 16 and will run until January 15, 2021, and it gives teams the opportunity to look at their weaknesses and reinforce squads for the second round of the campaign.

The club’s media officer Zakaria Thabit said they will definitely be in the market for quality signings especially in the striking area, where they have lost lead striker Prince Dube to injury.

“Azam are a big club and for any big clubs across the world, you must sign players anytime the transfer window is open, be it short window or long term window,” Thabit told Azam TV.

“Even if today Azam had in their squad Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski, we will still sign new players, because signing players is what big teams’ prides for if you don’t sign they will call you a small team and you become a discussion.

“Last window, never signed and it became a big story, and last season Hotspur did not sign and it also became a very big story, we must sign because it is a must to sign and that is the reason the window is wide open.”

Azam are in third position on the 18-team league table with 29 points from 16 matches.