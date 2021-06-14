Mpepo compares Simba SC transfer targets - Cape Town City's Shonga and Zanaco's Phiri

The former Buildcon player states both stars are good but their performance will depend on how coach Da Rosa will deploy them

Former Tanzania Prisons star Eliud Mpepo has compared Simba SC's transfer targets Moses Phiri of Zanaco FC and Cape Town City's Justin Shonga.



The two are among the primary targets to fill the boots of Luis Miquissone, who could leave Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the end of the season. Miqussone, who was signed in 2019 from UD Songo, has impressed in Tanzania and has attracted offers from North Africa.



Simba are willing to let the Mozambican leave should the unnamed Egyptian and Moroccan sides meet their $700,000 to $1 million valuation of the star. Mpepo, who played with Phiri at Buildcon, has said the Simba targets are good but their output will largely depend on the coach's playstyle.

"I know Phiri very well because we played together before and he can launch an attack from any given area on the pitch. He can play behind a centre-forward and can also execute the responsibilities of a centre-forward quite easily. He can easily manoeuvre around defenders just as Miquissone is doing," Mpepo, a former Singida United star, told Mwanaspoti.

"The only problem he has is he rarely performs on poor pitches, but he will have to cope with that if he does play in Tanzania. But he might have changed since it was many years after we played together.



"Between him and Shonga, I can not really state who between the two is far better than the other. The coach is the person to tell who is better, considering his style of play or how he would want to use them individually. But honestly, from where I am, I can say both are good."



In a recent interview, a source within Simba confirmed they are interested in Shonga and Phiri.

"We are having a debate about Shonga and Phiri and the majority of the board members seem to agree that we should approach the two," the source said. "We are now looking at the number of foreign players that will be in our team given that we have 10 at the moment."

"We are also looking at the possibility of letting Perfect Chikwende leave on loan and his position will be filled by one of the players to be signed and that is either Phiri or Shonga.

"What is holding us back from starting the Shonga and Phiri negotiations is that we are waiting to see which of the interested clubs will be ready to acquire Miquissone at our valuation of $700,000. The winger can even fetch up to $1 million but we will also be convinced if the interested party will offer him competitive salaries."

Simba are expected to bolster the squad by signing players who can push their continental ambitions.