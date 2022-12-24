Moyes provides Aguerd update ahead of West Ham's Arsenal assignment

West Ham United manager David Moyes hopes defender Nayef Aguerd will be fit enough to face Arsenal on Monday in a Premier League date.

Aguerd was key for Morocco in the World Cup

Missed Morocco's last three matches

Moyes shares latest update on defender

WHAT HAPPENED: Aguerd was part of the Morocco squad that finished fourth in the just concluded World Cup in Qatar.

He played all three group matches and the Round of 16 match against Spain where the Atlas Lions needed shootout penalties to advance.

The 26-year-old was injured against Spain and went on to miss the quarter and semi-final matches against Portugal and France respectively.

Despite making it back into the team, Aguerd did not feature in the third-place playoff where Morocco lost 2-1 to Croatia.

With the Arsenal match next for the defender, West Ham United manager Moyes has provided the latest on his defender and exudes confidence he will be valuable for the Hammers.

WHAT HE SAID: "Nayef [Aguerd] had a virus and an injury, so they were reasons for why he came off and didn't start," Moyes told the media.

"He will be back... so we'll see how he is [on Saturday]. We wanted him a year before and waited a long time to get him. He's a really good footballer so hopefully, he'll improve us in the second half of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham United paid French outfit Rennes £30 million for the services of the Atlas Lion in June 2022. It was the club's fourth-highest fee received just behind Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson, and Kurt Zouma.

The Morocco international made his debut for the Hammers on July 16 in a friendly against Reading, playing 63 minutes in the match that ended 1-1.

He featured in another pre-season friendly against Rangers and injured his ankle in the process and had to miss three months after surgery.

He made his competitive debut for West Ham in the Europa Conference League against Silkeborg on October 27, playing a vital role in helping the team win by a solitary goal.

The North African was also part of the team that lost 2-0 to Leicester City in the Premier League game played on November 12.

WHAT NEXT: Moyes is optimistic Aguerd will pass the fitness test to play against league leaders Arsenal on Monday.