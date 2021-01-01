Move for Arsenal-linked Odegaard ruled out by Real Sociedad boss as Willian Jose nears Wolves switch

The Norway international spent a productive loan spell at the club while his former team-mate is set to move to the Premier League

manager Imanol Alguacil says his side were never in the running to re-sign Martin Odegaard from .

He also confirmed that striker Willian Jose’s proposed switch to the with is in the advanced stage of negotiations.

Arsenal are in talks with Madrid over a loan move for Norwegian international Odegaard, with sources close to the deal confirming to Goal that the Gunners are increasingly confident a deal can be done.

There had been suggestions that could face competition from Sociedad, where Odegaard spent a successful spell on loan in 2019-20.

However, Imanol says this was never likely.

“I don’t think that was an option at any time,” he told a press conference. “Clearly, with everything that he showed [here], what a good player he is, the team would grow even more, but at no time has there been any possibility that he would return here.”

Odegaard played 36 times for Sociedad last season, scoring seven goals and helping his loan side to a sixth-place finish in and a run to the final.

Their top scorer from that successful campaign, the 29-year-old Jose, is now set to leave to link up with Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves.

Nuno has been desperate for a striker in the aftermath of the serious injury to star man Raul Jimenez, with Wolves sat 14th in the Premier League table.

Despite negotiations being ongoing, Jose played for Sociedad on Thursday and scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Cordoba in the Copa del Rey.

Sociedad are hoping to bring in the 24-year-old Carlos Fernandez from as a replacement.

"Negotiations are advanced [with Wolves], also with Carlos Fernandez, although I will not assess anything until everything is done.

“For now, we will lose Willy for tomorrow, but I do not want to talk any more because it is very advanced, but not closed and now you know how these things are.

“He understood that he had to play [against Cordoba] to win and in fact he scored both goals.”

Wolves are in cup action themselves as they play minnows Chorley on Friday night, but they could hope to have Jose’s move sealed for their next league game, away at on Wednesday.