Moussa Wague: HNK Gorica seal signing of Senegal defender from Barcelona

HNK Gorica have announced the acquisition of defender Moussa Wague from Barcelona ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old Senegal international has penned a contract until June 2023 and will join the Croatian outfit from the Spanish giants.

"Moussa Wague, a 23-year-old Senegalese national team player is a new reinforcement for Gorica," Gorica confirmed on their social media pages. "He signed a contract until June 2023, based on a transfer agreement between Barcelona and Gorica.

"Moussa, welcome to Gorica!"

Speaking after making the move, Wague said: "I feel great, I'm happy to be here, to have a new opportunity. I can't wait to play again, after almost two seasons without official games.

"Large stadiums, great atmosphere, it's all beautiful, but it's not the most important thing. Football is all about me, I want to help the team win and move forward."

Meanwhile, Barcelona have confirmed reaching an agreement for Wague to join Gorica and wished him well.

"Barcelona and Gorica of Croatia have reached a settlement on the transfer of Moussa [Wague]," the Catalans confirmed on their official website, adding: "Barcelona will receive a percentage of any future sale of the Senegalese defender.

"The club wishes to publicly express it gratitude to Wague for his commitment and dedication and wishes him every success and fortune in the future."

The statement continued: "Moussa [Wague] joined the Barcelona reserves in the summer of 2018, but also got to make his first team debut in that same season on April 13, 2019 against Huesca.

"His performance earned him a regular place in the senior squad for the 2019-20 season, but he didn’t get much in the way of playing time and in January 2020 he went on loan to Nice in France.

"In September of the same year he was loaned out again, this time to PAOK Salonika in Greece, but a serious injury sustained there meant he would be out of action for a very long period afterwards."

Wague was part of the Senegal U20 team that finished fourth at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup. He made his senior international debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria on March 23, 2017.

The right-back represented the Lions of Teranga in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which took place in Egypt. He participated in the first two group stage games and the semi-final for a Senegal squad that reached the final but lost to Algeria.