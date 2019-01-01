Moussa Djenepo: Southampton winger set for longer injury lay-off

The winger missed Saints’ defeat against the Cherries and manager Hasenhuttl believes he is set to be in the treatment room longer than anticipated

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Moussa Djenepo will be sidelined for a longer period due to damage to his tendons.

The injury forced the 21-year-old winger to miss the Saints’ 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth in Friday’s game.

Djenepo has been impressive since his summer switch from Belgian side Standard Liege, scoring two goals in three top-flight games, including his match-winner against .

Hasenhuttl had hoped the Mali international would return to action when they face Portsmouth in the League Cup on Tuesday but the forward is yet to recover from the injury setback.

"It can take longer until he is back in the team, which is not really good for us that he could be longer out," Hasenhuttl has told Sky Sports.

"It's a very difficult injury because the tendon is a little bit hurt and it's a big risk to take him on the pitch. He still has problems with his muscle and he cannot shoot.

"It also can be that the other muscles take the function and try to make this muscle more stable but in the moment, I don't have a really good message."