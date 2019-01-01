‘Mourinho would have sold Martial’ – Man Utd must give Frenchman more time, says Neville

The former Red Devils defender admits to still being “confused” by a mercurial forward, but sees enough potential in him to keep the faith

Jose Mourinho “would have probably sold or swapped” Anthony Martial had he remained at , says Gary Neville, but the French forward is worth persevering with.

Big money was invested in the 24-year-old by the Red Devils back in the summer of 2015.

His potential was bought into by Louis van Gaal, with a promising start made to his time at Old Trafford.

There have been form and fitness issues since then, with it suggested at various stages that Martial may be edging towards the exits.

He eventually committed to a new contract in January, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking the reins at Old Trafford, and has become a key man alongside the in-form Marcus Rashford.

Neville believes the Red Devils should now be looking to bring even more out of a player who can confuse and amaze in equal measure.

The Red Devils legend told Sky Sports: “Martial, I think, Jose would have probably sold him or swapped him last season.

“I think the club dug their heels in, probably the start of their dispute of them between them in terms of overruling the manager.

“Myself, I’m confused as to whether he’s a world-class striker or whether he’s someone who is going to pretend to be something.

“You think he’s a fantastic player, great composure, cool, strong, can hold the ball up.

“And then other weeks you look at him… there’s definitely a persistence that needs to occur with Martial in the sense that he has to have his chance.

“Because the idea of selling him and then him coming back to bite you which he could do with his talent is something that you can’t risk.

“And that’s the reason why the club have kept him and now Ole is giving him his opportunity.”

“You see things and you think it’s worth persisting with him because if he can, something clicks, and he gets that confidence, and he can be a 20-25 goalscoring striker.”

Pressed further as to how long United should give Martial to become the No.9 he believes he is capable of being, Neville added: “I think they have to give it another year… certainly the rest of this season because he’s so talented.”

Martial was back among the goals in a derby date with on Saturday and now has six efforts to his name through 13 appearances in all competitions.