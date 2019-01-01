'Mourinho would bring glamour to Bayern' - Ballack

The ex-Germany international feels that the former Manchester United and Chelsea head coach would be a good appointment for his old club

Jose Mourinho would 'bring a certain glamour' to , according to former midfielder Michael Ballack.

Mourinho was dismissed by midway through his third season at Old Trafford after a dismal first half of the campaign and was replaced with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In Munich, Niko Kovac suffered a poor start to his Bayern career, ceding ground at the top of the table to . He has since turned things around, though, and Bayern recently demolished their title contenders 5-0 at home to return to the summit of the .

But Ballack feels that the decorated Portuguese coach would be an excellent appointment for the German giants if they were to ever bring him on board.

"Right now Niko Kovac is the head coach and that should be respected," Ballack told Bild.

"He does a good job. [But] one cannot deny that, at some point in the future, the appointment of Mourinho would bring a certain glamour to the club and the Bundesliga.

"It has been seen with Pep Guardiola - his appointment gave the league a giant jolt, even if he did not win the at the end with Bayern.

"Guardiola introduced a certain style of play, he's an exceptional coach. In addition, the international profile of each club is many times higher when you get Guardiola or Mourinho.

"With a coach like Mourinho, it's probably easier for a club to get top stars. At the moment, the Bundesliga does not have the same appeal for world-class players as the . But Bayern would be well-advised to have world stars in their team."

Ballack also revealed that he and the Portuguese would often discuss Bayern during their time together at .

"Mourinho spoke in high spirits about the club. And at Bayern, again and again, top foreign coaches have had success: Giovanni Trapattoni, Louis van Gaal, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti."

Bayern top the Bundesliga table by one point with five games to go and will hope to claim a domestic title after being dumped out of the Champions League at the first knockout stage by .