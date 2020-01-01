Mourinho: Tottenham lacked ambition and desire in Wolves draw

The visitors took the lead in the first minute of the game but were held to a draw when Romain Saiss netted late on

manager Jose Mourinho was left frustrated by his side's failure to beat on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Despite taking the lead in the first minute through a Tanguy Ndombele goal, Spurs ended up sharing the spoils with the home side when Romain Saiss headed beyond Hugo Lloris in the late stages of the game.

The north London side have collected just two points from their last four matches and the coach feels they should have put an end to their winless streak after going ahead so early.

More teams

"One point against Wolves normally wouldn't be a bad result because they are a strong opponent. But scoring in the first minute and having the control of the game for the rest of it and having 89 minutes to score more, there's a sense of feeling frustrated," he told Sky Sports.

"I know the way I prepare the team, I know what I asked of the players, I know all that and don't want to say much more than that. I give some credit to Wolves of course because they put pressure on us, pressure that we coped quite well with, controlling the game very well.

"But we didn't have that ambition, that desire to go for more."

He added to BBC Sport: "I don't know if we deserved more than a point. We had the best thing that can happen to a team which is to score in the first minute. We had control of the game and conceded from a corner. We had 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn't.

"It is very disappointing, it is like against where you control dangerous players for 90 minutes and concede from a set-piece.

Article continues below

"Tanguy Ndombele had a good game when he had energy. I didn't want us to sit deep, I put [Steven] Bergwijn on for [Sergio] Reguilon, a fresh [Erik] Lamela for a tired Son [Heung-min].

"Defending deep, that's not the intention. They know what I asked them at half-time, if they couldn't do better it's because they couldn't do better."

Mourinho's men will host on Wednesday in their final match of 2020 and will welcome Leeds to north London next Saturday for the first encounter of 2021.