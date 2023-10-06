Jose Mourinho shows his softer side! Roma boss tells heartwarming story about Francesco D'Alessio after giving boyhood Giallorossi fan his senior debut

In a post-match interview on Thursday, Jose Mourinho shocked Francesco D'Alessio after his Roma debut, by revealing a fascinating story.

Roma win 4-0 in Europa League

Mourinho invites D'Alessio to interview

Reveals heartwarming story

WHAT HAPPENED? In a 4-0 Europa League victory against Servette on Thursday, D'Alessio earned his senior debut for Roma, as he came on as a substitute for his boyhood club. The 19-year-old was passing by in the mixed zone as Mourinho was conducting a post-game interview, and the Roma boss grabbed the youngster and revealed a heartwarming story about the Italian. The Portuguese boss elaborated saying he asked the manager to allow the Roma fans, who were peering in, into the training ground during the summer as he described being on the side of the gate as a child.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all, let me tell you a story. In the summer, before the kids went back to school, we were training and there were loads of kids outside Trigoria screaming because they wanted to come inside to watch training. He was with us and he said, 'when I was seven, eight, nine, I was out there screaming because I wanted to come in. No coach opened the gates to let me in'. I was very happy for the kids because I opened the gate and let them in. Now, he is playing for Roma, in the Europa League, at the Stadio Olimpico in front of 50 or 60,000 people with his family here. I don’t want to say anymore, he can talk. Well done!," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has been under fire after a poor start to the season with the Giallorossi, who are currently sitting 13th in the Serie A after seven game weeks. However, they will be hoping their massive win against Servette will be a catalyst for change in the league as well.

WHAT NEXT? Roma will next be in action when they play away to Cagliari on Sunday, October 8.