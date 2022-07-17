Mourinho reveals tattoo that pays tribute to Roma, Man Utd, Inter & Porto

The Special One added another winner's medal to his collection this year with victory in the Conference League

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has revealed a new tattoo which pays homage to his former clubs - as well as his own accomplishments. The Portuguese coach is somewhat of a specialist in European competition and will commemorate his various trophy wins through the years with his current employers, Porto, Manchester United and Inter.

Mourinho lifted the inaugural UEFA Conference League this year with Roma, beating out Feyenoord in the final.

It was his fifth major continental title and completed a unique treble after his previous wins in the UEFA Cup/Europa League and Champions League.

What will Mourinho's tattoo show?

The Special One took to Instagram to show off the blueprints for his body art.

"This is my tattoo," he announced, alongside an image of the three European trophies he has lifted in his career and the corresponding club colours.

"The joy of the Roman people led me to do it. Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions. At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it.

"Alberto showed me some proposals, I just changed a few details. Here is my tattoo."

Later, he showed the actual tattoo on his arm.

Which titles has Mourinho won?

Mourinho's first continental trophy came in 2002-03 when he led Porto to the UEFA Cup, while the following season he went one better with their first Champions League win since 1987.

The coach regained the Champions League in 2009-10 while at the Inter helm and then took Manchester United to Europa League glory in 2016-17, one of three titles he lifted at Old Trafford.

This past season, he was triumphant again when he led Roma to the Conference League crown.

Curiously, the one crown that has remained elusive for Mourinho is the UEFA Super Cup, the traditional early-season curtain-raiser between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League.

He left both Porto and Inter immediately after their Champions League wins, meaning that he did not take part in either of the following Super Cups, while in 2013 and 2017 he finished on the losing side with Chelsea and United respectively, also losing out in 2003 to Milan while at Porto.

