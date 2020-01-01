Mourinho reveals he wanted Bale at Real Madrid before he left as he finally looks to get his man at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho says he tried to sign Gareth Bale for before the Welsh star made the switch from , but the coach refused to confirm reports he wants to bring him back to the .

Bale joined Madrid in 2013, the same summer Mourinho departed the Santiago Bernabeu after a three-year spell in charge.

The winger is being linked with a move back to , with Spurs said to be leading the race to land him, and Mourinho admits he is a fan.

Article continues below

More teams

"I'm not going to comment on Gareth Bale - a Real Madrid player," Mourinho said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible during my time there. But the president followed my instinct and followed my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club."

More to follow...