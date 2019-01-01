Mourinho now the ‘humble’ one & expects to make ‘new mistakes’ at Spurs

The Portuguese, who has filled top jobs across Europe in the past, claims to have learned from an enforced break as he steps back into the dugout

Jose Mourinho has been special and happy in the past, with the new boss now claiming to be “humble” as he prepares to make “new mistakes” in another post.

Having previously taken in two spells at and one with , the Portuguese finds himself back in English football after nearly a year out.

He was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford in December 2018, but has been handed a deal through to 2023 by Spurs.

Mourinho believes he is ready to step back into the dugout, with an enforced break allowing him to reflect on the successes and failures of his past and bring important lessons to north London.

He told reporters at his first press conference when asked if he is new and improved: “I think so. These last 11 months have been used to think and to prepare.

“You never lose your DNA. You are what you are - for the good things and the bad things. I know in my career that I’ve made mistakes. I'm not going to make the same mistakes. I'll make new mistakes.”

Mourinho added: “I am humble. I am humble enough to analyse my career, and the problems. There was no one else to blame ... I went really deep in that analysis.

“I’m nobody to advise people but to have a break was very positive for me. Having the first summer where I didn’t work was not good for me. I was a bit lost. But it was good for me. I even learned how to be a pundit!”

Mourinho had stated within a few months of leaving Manchester that he expected to land a new job over the summer.

No suitable opportunity presented itself, forcing him to wait a little longer than anticipated.

Tottenham’s decision to part with Mauricio Pochettino, with struggles in 2019-20 leaving Spurs 14th in the table, saw an intriguing door swing open.

Mourinho is happy to be picking up a baton dropped 12 games into the current campaign, saying on the timing of his return to management: “I had a feeling I was going to get a club mid-season.

Article continues below

“I knew I would be in a situation where I would get only one or two days before my first game. I cannot come here and think it is about myself. It is about the players and going from a base of stability.

“Happiness-wise I am convinced my choice was a great one. The club is huge. I know that I have potentially a great job in my hands.”

Mourinho’s first game as Tottenham boss is set to be a derby encounter, with Spurs due to take in a visit to London rivals West Ham on Saturday.