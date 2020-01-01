Mourinho: I won't be watching Tottenham documentary

The coach will not be watching the Amazon series but believes it will be exciting for football fans

manager Jose Mourinho says he is not interested in watching the documentary series about the team's season.

The outfit are the latest subject of Amazon's All or Nothing series, documenting their hectic 2019-20 campaign.

Despite reaching the final last term, the north London side endured a difficult start this time around and saw coach Mauricio Pochettino sacked in November.

More teams

Former and Manchester Untied boss Mourinho took charge shortly after the Argentine's departure and has guided them to 13 wins from 31 matches in all competitions.

Spurs sit ninth in the table and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by , while Norwich eliminated them from the fifth round of the in March.

The series will be released later this year and Amazon released a trailer on Friday which focused on the Portuguese's arrival.

Mourinho says he does not know what will be included in the documentary show, but he has no desire to find out.

"I try to forget them during the time. If you ask me [is it] something that I enjoy, no," he told reporters.

"I don't like the feeling of being in Big Brother, I tried to forget them and I think I managed to do that for the majority of the time.

"I have no idea what is there, I have no concerns. Nothing is fake, everything is real.

"I think for them it must be great for them because they have day by day, 24 hours of what football club and dressing room is. They have everything.

Article continues below

"So, so, so, so real, nobody acted for it. It is just the way it is. Am I going to watch it? No. No I'm not.

"It is not something I want to, also because I know better than anyone what our day by day is here but I think it will be very, very interesting for the people who love football and love sport. I think it will be really great for them."

Tottenham are in action again on Sunday when they host local rivals , who sit one place and one point above them in the league.