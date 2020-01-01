Moukoko: How 'New Eto'o' is keeping fit amid coronavirus pandemic

Football leagues in Germany might have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the 15-year-old is working to keep his good shape

youngster Youssoufa Moukoko shared his daily exercise routine as he continues to stay in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The -born wonderkid is playing for Dortmund's U19 this season and has scored 34 goals in 20 games before football in was suspended earlier this month.

Moukoko has been tipped to train with Borussia Dortmund first-team as German football laws do not allow players to feature in the first team until they turn 17.

The 15-year-old currently has the most goals in the Under-19 with 34 efforts so far this campaign, and he does not seem to be relenting despite the suspension of football.

“Home Workout. Many have asked me about exercises that can be done at home. Here are some of my favorite exercises I do every day (30 seconds each exercise),” Moukoko captioned the video.

“I hope you enjoy exercising at home, please stay at home, take care of yourself and stay healthy.”

Last season, Moukoko - who plays for the Germany U16 team - scored 50 goals in 28 U-17 Bundesliga outings for Dortmund.