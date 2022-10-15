Motherwell vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Motherwell take on Rangers at Fir Park Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. The hosts have been in a rough patch of form as they have won just once in their last five league appearances and sit seventh on the table with 13 points from 10 matches.
Their opponents Rangers have the opportunity to grab pole position if they bag the three points and Celtic lose to Hibernian on Saturday. They have won their last three domestic fixtures quite convincingly and would like to believe that their 7-1 humiliation to Liverpool in the Champions League was just a bad day at the office.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Motherwell vs Rangers date & kick-off time
Game:
Motherwell vs Rangers
Date:
October 16, 2022
Kick-off:
12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 4:30pm IST
Venue:
Fir Park, North Lanakshire
How to watch Hearts vs Rangers on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, are showing the game between Motherwell and Rangers in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky GO Extra.
In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
Paramount+
UK
India
NA
Voot Select.
Motherwell team news and squad
Connor Shields will miss the match on Sunday as he remains suspended after picking up a red card against Hibernian. Whereas, Jake Carroll is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.
Apart from the aforementioned duo, Steven Hammell has the entire squad at his disposal.
Players
Position
Goalkeepers
Kelly, Oxborough, Connelly
Defenders
O'Donnell, Carroll, Lamie, Mugabi, Johansen, McGinn, McGinley, Penney
Midfielders
Maguire, Spittal, Slattery, Cornelius, Tierney, Goss.
Forwards
Van Veen, Efford, McKinstry, Aarons, Moult, Morris.
Rangers team news and squad
The visitors are plagued with injury concerns ahead of this match. They will be missing Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence.
Goldson, Souttar and Helander are long-term absentees and will be out for several months.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McCrorie, Wright.
Defenders
Tavernier, Yilmaz, Helander, Goldson, Davies, Barisi, Devine.
Midfielders
Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, McCann, Arfield, Tillman
Forwards
Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Jr.