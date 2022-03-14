Galatasaray secured a 2-1 triumph over Besiktas in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter with Mostafa Mohamed bagging two assists.

Lifted by their 0-0 away draw against Barcelona in Thursday’s Uefa Europa League outing, Gala welcomed the Black Eagles to Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex with the aim of continuing their unbeaten run.

However, it was the visitors who had the first chance to score but Valentin Rosier’s effort missed the target by a whisker.

Besiktas continued to dominate ball possession and they got their second real chance in the 15th minute, but Rachid Ghezzal’s corner kick was cleared out of the danger zone.

Seven minutes later, the hosts got their breakthrough with Kerem Akturkoglu putting the ball past goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu after he was teed up by Mohamed.

Ten minutes later, Akturkoglu completed his brace to extend the lead for Torrent’s side. Again, it was the North African who supplied the last pass.

That prompted the visiting side to introduce Cyle Larin in place of Kenan Karaman. Yet, that could not help them to reduce the deficit before the half-time break.

Knowing that defeat would do more harm to their title aspirations, Besiktas put up an improved performance in the second half.

In the 50th minute, Ghezzal tried a long-range strike but it did not threaten goalkeeper Inaki Pena as the ball sailed out of play.

Four minutes later, substitute Larin’s head found Rosier in the penalty area, but the right-back could not beat Pena.

With five minutes left on the clock, super-sub pulled a goal back for Besiktas courtesy of Ridvan Yilmaz who was assisted by Ghezzal.

Despite a late push by Onder Karaveli’s team, they returned home with heads bowed low as their league title aspirations received a major blow.

After playing for 68 minutes, Mohamed was substituted for Bafetimbi Gomis while Sofiane Feghouli came off for Alexandru Cicaldau early in the second half.

On the other hand, Algeria international Ghezzal was in action from start to finish.

With this victory, Gala climbed to 11th on the log having accrued 38 points from 29 matches. Whereas, Besiktas remain in the eighth spot with 45 points from the same number of outings.

Galatasaray are guests of Gaziantep FK in their next league outing on March 20. Three days earlier, they welcome Barcelona to Turkey for their Europa League engagement.