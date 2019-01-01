'Most thrilling and tactical match of the season' - Oliseh reacts to Man City win over Liverpool

The ex-Nigeria coach was thrilled by the in-game genius displayed by Guardiola and Klopp as City handed Liverpool their first league defeat

Former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sunday Oliseh has described Thursday's Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Liverpool as 'the most thrilling and tactical game of the season'.

Although Pep Guardiola's defeated their visitors 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, the tactical display by both coaches caught the eye of the former Fortuna Sittard manager.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane did the damage as Roberto Firmino's equaliser was not enough to help the Reds keep their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 English top-flight season.

The victory reduced Liverpool's lead at the summit of the Premier League log with the hosts now trailing by four points, however, Oliseh was pleased with the tactical battle between 'the best coaches in the world'.

"Fantastic! Thanks to arguably two of the best coaches in the world, Klopp & Guardiola," Oliseh tweeted.

"I believe we just watched the most thrilling & tactical match of the season. Man City vs. Liverpool.

"Man City win and Klopp once again shows why he is an absolute world class coach."

The former Nigeria midfielder enjoyed success during his managerial spell in the Netherlands, helping Fortuna Sittard gain promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie but had an unfortunate ending after his 'inadmissible actions' hindered him from completing the season with the club last year.

The 44-year-old also coached the Super Eagles for a period of eight months before he resigned amid several off-field issues.