Most fans pick Liverpool's Salah, then Mane for PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

Most fans have backed Mohamed Salah, followed by Sadio Mane to win the Professional Football Association (PFA) Players’ Player of the Year Award following their stellar performances for Liverpool this season.

PFA Awards is an individual gong that goes to the outstanding performer of the season and is awarded to the player who receives the most votes from his peers in the Premier League.

Both Salah, winner in 2017-18, and Mane have had successful seasons for the Reds, the Egyptian scoring 30 goals in all competitions so far, while the Senegalese has 22 strikes to his name and fans believe it will be down to them and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Who should win the PFA Players' Player of the Year 2021/22? 🥇 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 12, 2022

“I would put Mane in this debate as Liverpool have been the best in the league in the second half of the season mostly coz [because] of his form,” said @Ayanalysis in response to an online comment that asked fans who should win the award.

“The guy with 22 goals and 13 assists (so far) topping both charts and I’m not sure it has been done in the PL [Premier League] before?” posed @WezCollins while backing Salah.

“Salah. His form recently hasn’t been the best but nobody has yet caught up to him. He’s also likely to win the UCL [Uefa Champions League] too,” @JohnHenryBurner.

Some supporters are torn between Salah and 2021 winner De Bruyne, who scored four as City thrashed Wolverhampton Wonderers 5-1, in the Premier League on Wednesday.

“For me KDB [Kevin De Bruyne] (but I’m biased),” said @Mike1984hank.

He added: “Wouldn’t argue with Salah but he has been a little off since Christmas but still good. But definitely see why people would say Son. All been pleasure to watch.”

“KDB is miles clear of Salah. Honestly, much better player if you can’t see that. Maybe watch snooker,” commented @DavidKokunoure.

For others, it is Mane’s to lose, having scored important goals for Liverpool in big games this season.

“He scored so many important goals for his club,” said @ccambacke, accompanying his comment with Mane’s photo.

A section of fans feel Salah still has no equals.

“Before Afcon: 26 g/a [goals/assists in 21 games,” observed @rln99_LFC.

He went on: “After Afcon (when he is poor), 10 g/a in 14 games. Nobody comes close, it's quite obviously Salah.”

“The answer is obvious,” replied @lfcquack, accompanying his comment with Salah’s photo. “Do not let Purple-Patch merchant [De Bruyne] blind you from this man,” he added.

“Am a staunch KDB fan but Salah deserves this medal. It has been his year. The way he twisted, turned defenders this season. It was so magical to see,” replied @PaulNuwaz.

Some fans feel De Bruyne should not even be in the conversation.

“Man ghosts for the first round of the season, come score three goals yesterday [Wednesday] and you want to make him win PFA?” posed @nicky_fizzy.

“Love that everyone says KDB [Kevin De Bruyne] after one great performance. Hasn’t even been City’s best player over the whole season,” observed @redsjb77.

