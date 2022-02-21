Mosimane will be surprised if Al Ahly contract isn't renewed

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has stated he would be surprised if he will not renew his contract with the Egyptian giants.

The 57-year-old tactician's current contract runs until the end of the season and talks are understood to be ongoing over an extension of his stay with the club.

"I have five months left on my contract, and I believe we will renew, and if we do not renew, I will be surprised," Mosimane told On The Whistle.

'I’ll repeat it to the next guy [who comes along], 'I don’t know what you’ll have to win'. It will be tough for the guy unless he is sentimental."

The three-time Caf Champions League winner also commented on whether he will take a chance, if it presents itself, to coach in the English Premier League.

"It is good to be acknowledged, I appreciate that. Well, every coach aspires to be in the Premier League. Who does not want to come to the Premier League when the whole world is in the league? Whom am I not to come to the Premier League?" he asked during the interview.

"But I do not want that to cloud my mind, my vision, my happiness, and what I am doing on the continent. If that comes, it will come. If it does not come, it does not come.

"We focus on the work we do, and if you want to see the quality, you can do your research, and you do not have to watch my games in the Club World Cup only, watch my games against Bayern Munich, against Palmeiras twice, watch my games in the Champions League, and the games in the last three, four, or five years.

"Do you want to say if you give me Chelsea of Thomas Tuchel, I do not understand the tactics? I know everything that they do, but he is more experienced. He has worked with bigger players at PSG.

"But if you are a doctor in South Africa, you are also a doctor in England because you studied the same human anatomy and physiology. If you are a good goalkeeper in South Africa, you are a good goalkeeper in England.

"If an opportunity comes, it will come, but I am not looking for that opportunity because the reality is very difficult, let us be honest."