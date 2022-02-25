Mosimane: Why Al Ahly coach has not yet surpassed Mamelodi Sundowns legacy

Few can argue that current Al Ahly and former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane is South Africa's greatest ever football coach.

SUNDOWNS

One area where Mosimane has definitely achieved more with Sundowns than at Ahly, is in the domestic league - which he won five times in South Africa. No other PSL coach has won more than four titles.

At Ahly, Mosimane is yet to win the local league, having ceded that to Zamalek last term.

That is of course in no small part down to longevity. Mosimane spent eight seasons with Masandawana, which itself is highly impressive in today's football world, where two or three years are a long stay.

His stay at the Cairo outfit has so far only been around 18-months, so in that regard, Mosimane clearly achieved more at Sundowns.

He was, however, also given the time and money to build his own side and didn't quite have to hit the ground running like with the Red Devils.

AL AHLY

Continentally, Mosimane has already outdone his time at Sundowns, where he won the Caf Champions League once, by winning the trophy twice with Ahly.

However, it must be noted that on the first occasion, he only arrived in time for the final few matches of the competition - his predecessor had done the initial work.

Also, Ahly are a team used to winning the Champions league - they had done it eight times before Mosimane arrived. Sundowns had never won it until he did in 2016.

The former SuperSport United man has also won the Caf Super Cup twice with Ahly, compared to once with Sundowns, also claiming two third-place finishes as the Club World Cup with the Egyptian giants.

Verdict

It's possible to argue that overall, Mosimane's achievements at Sundowns outweigh those at Ahly, although that is largely down to the difference in time frames he has spent at the two clubs.

However, there is also that intangible factor, which is, the challenges a foreign-born coach (Mosimane was the first black African, non-Egyptian in charge), has to face.

Considering the weight of Ahly's history and the pressure - from within, from the fans, from ex-players, Mosimane's achievements so far have been stunning.

Another year or so with the club and a couple more trophies (he could make it a hat-trick of Caf Champions League wins this year), and it will surely be at Ahly rather than Sundowns where Mosimane's greatest legacy lies.

The trophies:

Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer League: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20

Telkom Knockout: 2015, 2019

Nedbank Cup: 2014–15, 2019–20

Caf Champions League: 2016

Caf Super Cup: 2017





Al Ahly

Egypt Cup: 2019–20

Caf Champions League: 2019–20, 2020–21

Caf Super Cup: 2021 (May), 2021 (Dec)

Fifa Club World Cup third place: 2020, 2021

Win percentage:

Sundowns:

332 games, 187 wins, 78 draws, 67 losses: 56% win percentage

Al Ahly:

86 games, 58 wins, 22 draws, 6 losses: 67% win percentage