Mosimane: Tinkler should join Simba SC, South African coaches must get out of comfort zone

The Tanzanian giants currently have no full-time coach following the recent departure of Sven Vandenbroeck

coach Pitso Mosimane has told jobless South African coaches to get “out of their comfort zones” and seek employment elsewhere on the African continent.

Mosimane is in his first job outside after joining nine-time African champions Al Ahly in September 2020.

The former tactician says he would be “disappointed” to learn that no South African coach has applied for the vacant Simba coaching role as he singled out Eric Tinkler to make an attempt.

“I would like to encourage my colleagues, coaches in South Africa, even the players that you don’t know until you are on the other side. I knew but not knowing as much as I know now,” Mosimane told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“I think the floor and the space is open for exchange, the chance of players and the exchange of coaches. I think there are good coaches here and there are good coaches in South Africa who should test themselves not only in the Middle-East but the continent.

“In our [Caf ] group we have Simba and I would be so disappointed to hear that none of the South African coaches has applied and tried to coach Simba, a team that is always making it into the group stages with Al Ahly.

“We can’t settle for what we always have at home. We have the quality [to coach abroad]. People like Calvin Johnson are here with us. So we need South African coaches, people like Eric Tinkler are out of jobs now. We can’t be doing the same thing everytime like a hamster on a wheel. I think he has a CV to coach Simba.

“I’m not saying he must go there, I’m only talking names and I’m mentioning him. He has a CV to coach Simba. He has been to the Champions League final [as assistant to Roger De Sa], he has been to the Confederation Cup final with . He has experience, he has the biggest CV more then the Europeans who come and don’t understand what African football is all about or what Champions League is about.

“So I am saying it is an opportunity. Probably some of us must lead the way and show that there is no problem outside the borders of South Africa. We lose opportunities. For me it is about coming out of the comfort zone and test yourself.”

Tinkler, however, angrily reacted to reports linking him with a move to Simba last week.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder who was employed by until November 2020 described the rumours as “a joke” as he took aim at football writers linking him with a job in .