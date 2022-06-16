Mosimane gave Tau and Miquissone special treatment at Al Ahly and was unfair to others - Omar

The former Ittihad coach alleges some players were not given as many chances as others by the South African

Egyptian Premier League veteran coach Mohamed Omar has claimed Pitso Mosimane treated some players unfairly at Al Ahly.

After 20 months in charge of the Cairo heavyweights, Mosimane left his head coaching role, especially after receiving criticism from various quarters, and now Omar has claimed some players got preferential treatment from the South African.

"Percy Tau is a very good player, but [Luis] Miquissone hasn’t shown good performances with Al Ahly yet. Despite that, Mosimane always gave him chances," Omar said, as quoted by KingFut.

"On the other hand, Mosimane didn’t give other players like Hossam Hassan nearly as many chances as he gave Miquissone, which is unfair."

Following his departure from the former Caf Champions League winners, Mosimane has stated no one forced him out of the club.

"I want to clarify that I am on good terms with the club board and management. No one forced me to leave," the former Bafana Bafana coach affirmed.

"It was a great opportunity for me to coach this great team. Al Ahly is the biggest team in Africa, and it was an honour for me to coach a club of such stature.

"We have to understand that everything comes to an end, which is what happened. I have great memories and special moments here."

Although he recalled his multiple successes with Mamelodi Sundowns before being appointed as Al Ahly coach, Mosimane said his achievements with the Red Devils are a completely different matter.

"Not many managers get the chance to coach Al Ahly. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to work here. Yes, I will leave the team, but I want everyone to know that this club means a lot to me," added the 57-year-old coach.

"Of course, I came here after winning the Champions League and participating in the Club World Cup, and multiple league titles with [Mamelodi] Sundowns, as well as the Caf Super Cup."

"However, achieving the same titles with Al Ahly was a completely different matter, and reaching the final of the Champions League three times in a row was a special achievement.

"I am happy to have contributed to this club’s success during the last twenty months, and I am sure that the next coach will help the team reach greater heights."