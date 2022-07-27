Mosimane: Ex-Al Ahly coach's agency shares cryptic message amid Iraq and Wydad Casablanca links

The three-time Caf Champions League title-winning tactician is not short of admirers, having established himself as one of the best coaches in Africa

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane could be edging closer to his next coaching job.

The accomplished mentor has been jobless since he resigned as Al Ahly head coach last month - midway through the 2021-22 Egyptian season.

Mosimane has been linked with the Iraqi national team and Wydad Casablanca coaching jobs in the last few days.

On Wednesday, his agency - MT Sports Marketing and Management - shared a tweet suggesting that "something was loading" with a photo of the tactician and his backroom staff who worked with him at Al Ahly.

The Iraqi coaching job is currently vacant following the departure of Abdul-Ghani Shahad earlier this year. Portuguese tactician Antonio Conceicao and former France coach Bernard Casoni have also been linked with the job.

While Wydad are said to be considering dismissing their current coach Walid Regragui despite having led the Moroccan giants to the Caf Champions League title last month - defeating Mosimane's Al Ahly in the final.

MT Sports Marketing and Management's managing director is Moira Tlhagale, who is Mosimane's wife and agent, and facilitated his move to Al Ahly two years ago.

Tlhagale has revealed that she had received calls from many clubs which are keen to appoint her client as their new head coach shortly after Mosimane left Al Ahly last month.

However, Mosimane returned home and he has been busy with his school's soccer programme as part of his plan to give back to the sport in South Africa.