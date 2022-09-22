Mosimane backs African coaches to break the World Cup semi-final barrier

No team from the continent has ever made it to the last four in the FIFA World Cup finals but the 58-year-old believes it is time

Africa's most decorated club coach Pitso Mosimane believes African coaches have what it takes to help their teams break the semi-final barrier in the World Cup.

Since the inception of the prestigious international competition in 1930, no nation from the continent has ever made it to the last four.

The 2022 edition to be held in Qatar will be historic for the continent since all five African representatives will be coached by African tacticians.

The reigning Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions Senegal are led by Aliou Cisse, while Ghana are coached by Otto Addo. Cameroon legend Rigobert Song is in charge of Cameroon, while Walid Regragui and Jalel Kadri are at the helm for Morocco and Tunisia respectively.

"To have trust in African coaches is massive and shows a great sense of growth on the continent that must be sustained," Mosimane told BBC Sport Africa.

"This is not a campaign against foreign coaches but applause to the decision-makers in our national associations.

"A lot of people ask why African teams have not gone beyond the last eight or contested for the World Cup title itself, and I believe this is a big step to get there.

"Africa can definitely break that semi-final barrier if we back our own coaches who truly understand the mentality, cultural challenges and methods required to perform."

Mosimane, who recently parted ways with Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly, insists the aforementioned tacticians have the needed quality to make it to the last four.

"Our coaches going to the World Cup are qualified and adequately prepared for the role because it is not beyond their ability," the celebrated South African coach continued.

"Nothing is impossible in football and because of their foundation and local knowledge, they are more than capable to lead their respective countries at the World Cup."