Mosimane: Al Ahly boss El-Khatib backs coaching staff

The Egyptian giants have been discussing the future of their South African tactician

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El-Khatib has called on the club’s fans to back the coaching staff led by South African tactician Pitso Mosimane.

“My message to Al Ahly fans, we appreciate your feelings after losing the final but we are in the right direction,” said El-Khatib.

El Khatib Sends A Special Message To Our Fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kqLJgnF0Wr — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 11, 2022

He added: “We have reached the final on five occasions in the last six years. We should provide support to our team and their coaching staff. We have to learn from what happened. Some people are not happy with our club’s success. We need your support as there are many challenges ahead of us.”

While the message is not a direct endorsement for Mosimane, it quietens the noise somewhat after it was suggested that the South African would be dismissed following a series of meetings between him and the board this week.

That had alerted the tactician’s camp with his agent Moira Tlhagale expressing her disappointment in the way the situation is being handled by Al Ahly.

“What is abnormal for me is [for the club] to announce in the media that the board is having a meeting with the coach. That has taken us, as the management company, by surprise,” she said.

Apart from Mosimane’s future, El-Khatib also addressed a number of issues including the controversy surrounding the hosting rights of the Champions League final.

El Khatib: Do the EFA believe that the CAF Champions Leagues is not an important competition to host? pic.twitter.com/knW4Ymvd7N — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 11, 2022

“The EFA sent a letter to the Minister of Youth and Sports requesting to host five competitions and did not include the biggest competition in Africa, the Caf Champions League. Do they believe that it is not important to host such a big competition?” he posed.

“What are the reasons that prevented the EFA from hosting the Caf Champions League final despite receiving a letter from Caf on January 19 and replied after two months requesting to organise the games at a neutral venue. Also, why did the EFA not send a copy of the letters between the EFA and Caf for four days?”

The Al Ahly boss has called on Caf to ensure countries that hosted the final previously are not to stage the match again for at least five years and with VAR used at all stages of the competition.

Al Ahly return to action on Sunday when they face Al Masry Salloum in the Egyptian Cup.