After the appointment as Al Ahli head coach, Pitso Mosimane has shed some light on his ambition with the Saudi Arabia giants.

Mosimane hopes to guide Al Ahli to Saudi Pro League

Says Al Ahli one of the biggest career calls

Hopes to impact and turn Al Ahli into champions again

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane is returning to the dugout since leaving African giants Al Ahly in June.

He was with the Egyptian side for 21 months and guided them to back-to-back Caf Champions League triumphs but left when they were defeated by Wydad Casablanca in what was his third consecutive final in the competition.

His move to join the Saudi Arabia first division side means he is venturing outside the continent after making his name in Africa.

WHAT WAS SAID: "With a large fan base in Saudi and a cabinet filled with 28 trophies, the club is more than ready to make its way back into the Pro League to face their founding 'big four' rivals," said Mosimane told BBC Africa Sports.

"We are ready to give our all to make it happen. Because of the status of the club and the ambitious owners, it's undoubtedly one of the biggest tasks in my coaching career to date.

"The plan was to only take on an interesting and challenging project that would enable us to impact and turn a team into champions.

"We need to awaken the sleeping giant and bring the people back to fill the stadium. It's a very big task, but an exciting one, too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane’s immediate task is to help the club fight and get promoted to the top tier.

Al Ahli – who are one of Saudi Arabia’s big four clubs alongside Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Nasser – suffered their first-ever relegation at the end of last season.

They have accumulated 28 titles since their inception in 1937 and this underlines the immense work ahead for the former Bafana Bafana head coach.

WHAT IS MORE: Alongside Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, and Kyle Solomon – the members of the technical bench – Mosimane would hope to recreate history with the three-time domestic champions as he embarks on another career journey, this time to the Middle East.