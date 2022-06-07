Mosimane’s agent slams some Al Ahly fans for not appreciating the coach’s success

Talk that the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician could be fired resurfaced recently after the Cairo giants failed to win the Caf Champions League

Moira Tlhagale, the agent of Pitso Mosimane, has taken aim at a section of Al Ahly fans for baying for the coach’s blood despite the success he has brought to the club.

Tlhagale was referring to the “disheartening” criticism directed at Mosimane, who has guided Al Ahly to two Caf Champions League titles, as many Caf Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup.

But after the Cairo giants were beaten to the Egyptian Premier League title by Zamalek last season, as well as the recent Champions League final defeat by Wydad Casablanca, some Al Ahly fans have called for Mosimane’s head.

“It is quite disheartening that a person can do so much but people are never really happy,” said Tlhagale as per Sowetan Live.

“I don’t know their reasons, but I believe coach Pitso Mosimane has done extremely well. Having said that, it is important to make it clear it is not all Al Ahly supporters who have been critical.

“Coach Pitso has been well received and supported by most Al Ahly supporters who appreciate his contribution to the team and the seven titles he has achieved in less than 20 months.

“It is disheartening there is constant negativity from people who are always insinuating the coach is about to be fired each time he plays a game.”

After the Champions League disappointment, Al Ahly’s main target now is the Premier League crown and they trail log leaders Zamalek by seven points.

Mosimane’s men have, however, played four games fewer than their rivals, who have 14 league matches to go before concluding their campaign.

“Ahly is a team that wants to win every match. I've never seen a team that wants to win every match, hence there's no coach that lasts because winning is what they want,” said Mosimane according to Times Live.

“We have the chance to win the league if you look at the log. We're forever five or six games behind because of the Club World Cup and Champions League. But if we win our next three games we should be topping the log. But you have to win them first.

“I would like to win the league there. Pyramids were leading but they're faltering. Zamalek are not at their best at this time — it's a good chance for us. Zamalek were good last year.”

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El-Khatib was due to meet Mosimane on Tuesday night “regarding the first team’s preparations for the upcoming period.”