Moses Simon suffers injury, sidelined for at least two weeks at Nantes

The 27-year-old Super Eagle had started the season on high and already had two goals and one assist to his credit

Nigeria international Moses Simon has been ruled out of action for at least two weeks by French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes after picking up an injury in their fixture against Toulouse.

The 27-year-old Super Eagle came out injured in the 80th minute for Lohann Doucet as Nantes went on to win 3-1 at Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.

During the entertaining contest, Simon set up the second goal scored by Mostafa Mohamed before he found the back of the net with a beautifully taken effort in the 61st minute.

Ahead of their trip to face RC Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau on Wednesday, Nantes head coach Antoine Kombouare has confirmed the Super Eagle will not be available owing to a quadriceps injury and further gave the timeline of his absence.

"Moussa Sissoko, Charles Traore, Quentin Merlin and Moses Simon are unavailable for the match in Strasbourg," Kombouare told reporters as quoted by the club's official website.

"There is more question mark for Ludovic Blas and Fabio. We are waiting for the medical opinion after training."

Kombouare continued: "Ludovic Blas left the stadium with a calf kick and a strap. We think it's a contusion. Moses Simon suffers from a quadriceps injury. He's will be out for a few weeks, at least two.

"Quentin Merlin, we don't really know. I hope it's not serious. Moussa [Sissoko] could return to training this weekend. But he will not play the two matches of the week. Maybe for Olympiacos."

Simon has featured in the first four matches for Nantes and he opened his account for the Ligue 1 season against Lille on August 12 during a 1-1 draw.

Last season, Simon made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes, scored six goals and provided eight assists.