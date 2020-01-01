Moses Simon named in Nantes Team of the Decade

The Nigerian winger has written his name into a select XI of the best Les Canaris players in the past 10 years

Moses Simon reached a new milestone in his career after he was voted into the Team of the Decade in a poll conducted by the club’s fans.

The 24-year-old international joined the Canaries on loan from ahead of the 2019-20 season and made an immediate impact, having a hand in 17 goals (nine goals, eight assists) in 30 competitive outings.

Ten of these goal involvements came in where he scored five goals and provided another five assists as Nantes finished in 13th place, 14 points clear of the relegation zone with the season cancelled after 28 matchdays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon scored goals in wins against and Nice and a 3-3 draw at , while all his assists earned Nantes maximum points against , , Dijon, and .

All of these were good enough for manager Christian Gourcuff to deem it fit to sign Simon on a permanent basis, which was announced last week.

It caps off a fantastic moment for the former Gent player who was earlier voted as the Nantes Player of the Season by the club's fans as well.

Vous avez tranché, voici votre 𝗼𝗻𝘇𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗱𝗲́𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗲 🏅



Cette équipe aurait-elle pu jouer ensemble ? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/aleFCzmrub — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) June 23, 2020

Simon was flanked in a four-man midfield by Vincent Bessat, who made 140 appearances between 2011 and 2015, Valentin Rongier, who started out with Nantes in 2014 before joining last year, and Jordan Veretout, who began his career with the Canaries and featured 143 times from 2011 to 2015.

In the two-man attack was Filip Djordjevic and Emiliano Sala. The former spent six years at the Stade de la Beaujoire, scoring 67 goals and providing 18 assists in 193 competitive games before moving to , while the latter netted 48 times before he died in a plane crash when travelling to to complete a move to on January 2019.

The defence is made up of Lima at left-back, Diego Carlos and Nicolas Pallois at centre-back, with Leo Dubois at right-back while Remy Riou was the goalkeeper.

An astonishing feat for Simon in this selection is that he is the only player to have played just a season for the French club with the others spending up to four years there.

The bronze medallist is also the player with the least outings (30) while most of the others appeared more than 100 times.