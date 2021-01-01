Moses rates Warnock higher than Mourinho as ex-Chelsea boss is left off list of winger’s top coaches

The Nigeria international, who is currently on loan at Spartak Moscow, worked under a Portuguese coach at Stamford Bridge but saw little game time

Victor Moses considers Neil Warnock and Roberto Martinez to be better managers than Jose Mourinho, with the Nigerian leaving a Portuguese tactician he has previously worked with at Chelsea off his list of top coaches.

Mourinho gave Moses few opportunities at Stamford Bridge between 2013 and 2015, with loan moves to Liverpool and Stoke sanctioned.

That snub has not been forgotten by a man who remains tied to the Blues – with a stint at Spartak Moscow being taken in this season – and one who has found greater enjoyment working under bosses at Crystal Palace and Wigan.

What has been said?

Asked to piece together a list of favourite managers he has worked under, Moses did find room for a couple of ex-Chelsea bosses as he told Spartak’s official website: “[Antonio] Conte is on this list.

“He helped me to believe in myself. And that's purely from a human perspective and not because he found me a new position on the right side of the defence.

“Next Roberto Martinez, Rafael Benitez. Neil Warnock, with whom I made my debut at Crystal Palace. [Domenico] Tedesco. And also Mark Hughes.”

Quizzed on his decision to snub Mourinho, Moses added: “Without a doubt, Jose is a cool pro, I respect his achievements. But there wasn't the necessary connection between the player and the coach.

“In the end, I tried in training, I wanted to play, but Mourinho had a different opinion.”

Who has Moses played under at Chelsea?

The versatile 30-year-old was taken to Stamford Bridge by Roberto Di Matteo in the summer of 2012.

Rafa Benitez was brought in midway through his debut campaign, before Mourinho returned to west London in 2013.

Having been overlooked for three seasons, with time spent at West Ham in 2015-16, Moses was absorbed back into the Chelsea fold by Conte in 2016-17.

A Premier League title triumph was secured during that season, while an FA Cup success followed in 2018.

Moses took in 78 appearances under Conte, but was ushered towards the exits once more when Maurizio Sarri took the reins.

Having found himself on the fringes of the fold once more, the vast majority of the last three campaigns have been spent seeing game time at Fenerbahce, Inter and Spartak.

