Moses' nine-year stay at Chelsea comes to an end as he completes Spartak Moscow move

The 30-year-old, who has had six loan moves since signing for the Blues in 2012, has finally left on a permanent transfer

Chelsea have confirmed that winger Victor Moses has completed a permanent switch to Spartak Moscow, ending his nine-year association with the Blues.

The 30-year-old joined the Premier League club from Wigan back in 2012 although hasn't played for them since October 2018, with him having been shipped out on a number of loan moves over the years.

He has, however, now left Chelsea on a permanent basis, signing a contract with Spartak until 2023.

When did Moses last play for Chelsea?

Moses' last match for Chelsea came in the 2018-19 season, when he appeared as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 Europa League win over BATE Borisov.

Plenty of the current Blues squad featured on that day back in October 2018, with the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi all featuring over the course of the 90 minutes.

Victor Moses has today completed a permanent transfer to Spartak Moscow. ✍️



The move brings to an end the wideman’s nine-year Chelsea career, good luck Victor! 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 2, 2021

Indeed, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is due back at Stamford Bridge following a loan spell with Fulham last season, scored a hat-trick in that game, although it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at the club under Thomas Tuchel.

In total, Moses made 128 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 18 goals. He also won the Premier League, FA Cup and two Europa League titles during his spell as a Blues player.

How many loan moves has Moses had?

Much of Moses' time registered as a Chelsea player was spent out on loan, with the former Nigeria international having taken in six temporary spells away from Stamford Bridge since 2013.

The first of those loan moves saw him join Liverpool for the 2013-14 season, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals, including on his debut for the Reds.

He spent the 2014-15 campaign on loan with Stoke City, before a move to join Chelsea's London rivals West Ham, where he remained for the 2015-16 season.

Moses' last game in the Premier League was in the Hammers' 2-1 defeat to Stoke back in May 2016, with the winger then taking the decision to move to Turkey and join Fenerbahce, where he remained for two seasons.

His next club was Inter, where Moses joined up with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in Italy, although he was on the move again in 2020, this time heading to Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow.

And with the Blues having now reached an agreement over a permanent deal with Spartak, Moses will stay in Russia, with the player signing a two-year contract with Rui Vitoria's side.

