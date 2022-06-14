Mory Diaw: Clermont sign Senegal prospect from Lausanne-Sport

The goalkeeper will continue his professional career with the Ligue 1 outfit after leaving the Swiss Challenge League outfit

French top-flight side Clermont have announced the signing of Mory Diaw from Lausanne-Sport.

The goalkeeper of Senegalese descent was handed a two-year contract with a year extension option after leaving the Swiss side following their demotion to the second tier after the 2021-22 campaign.

At the Stade Gabriel Montpied, the 28-year-old would compete with Arthur Desmas, Lucas Margueron, and Ouparine Djoco for a place in the Lancers’ starting XI.

“Clermont Foot 63 register its second recruit of the summer transfer window, goalkeeper Mory Diaw from Lausanne Sport,” a statement from the club read.

“Trained at Paris-Saint-Germain with whom he was crowned champion of France U19, Mory Diaw spent two seasons in the Parisian professional squad before joining the Portuguese second division, at CD Marca, then the Bulgarian first division at Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

“In 2018, Mory moved to Switzerland where he climbed the ladder, first in the third division with FC Zurich United, then in the second with Lausanne Sport, where he was crowned champion and experienced the rise in the elite of Swiss football.

“After remarkable performances in the Swiss Super League for two seasons, the goalkeeper is now preparing to return to the championship of France. He signed up for 2 years + 1 year as an option. Welcome Mory!”

Diaw had penned a touching tribute to Lausanne-Sport on social media after informing the club’s management about his imminent departure.

Aside from the quest for a top-flight challenge, the Senegal prospect also explained other reasons that informed his decision.

"I wanted to sign for a club that really wanted me, where my arrival was not linked to other conditions,” he told the club website.

“In Clermont, I liked the speech of the Coach, the sports managers and the managers.

“The club wants to stay in the elite. Personally, I hope to play as many matches as possible by being efficient.

“I wanted to get back to the front of the stage, to be number 1 in a club in the top 5 in Europe. But my first goal was Ligue 1.

“It was close to my heart not having had my chance after PSG. It is also a nice revenge on life, the proof that we must never let go of anything.”

With this move, Diaw becomes the 12th African in Pascal Gastien’s squad. They include Cedric Hountondji (Benin Republic), Jean-Claude Billong (Cameroon), Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Tunisia), Jim Allevinah (Gabon), and Vital N'Simba (Congo).

Others are Arial Mendy (Senegal), Salis Samed (Ghana), Akim Zedadka (Algeria), Jodel Dossou (Benin Republic), Mohamed Bayo (Guinea), and Alidu Seidu (Ghana).