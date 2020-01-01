Morsy beats Balogun to Wigan Athletic Player of the Month award

The Egypt international delivered spectacular performances in the month under review and has been rewarded for his displays

Sam Morsy has been announced as the winner of Athletic Player of the Month award for February, beating defender Leon Balogun.

The 28-year-old midfielder was in fine form last month, scoring twice to help his side move four places above the relegation zone.

Morsy found the back of the net against at DW Stadium before netting the match-winner in last weekend’s 1-0 victory against Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

More teams

Following the performances, the international has scooped the individual accolade after securing 35% of the votes cast, beating on-loan and Hove Albion defender Balogun and Kieffer Moore to second and third places respectively.

Morsy, who is winning the award for the second time in a row, has earned the praise of his teammate Gary Roberts for the impressive performances.

Article continues below

"He’s been unbelievable, along with a few others in putting in big performances,” Roberts told the club website. “The lads at the back have been immense, Ceddy [Cedric Kipre], Leon Balogun, Naisy [Kal Naismith] when he was in, Tom Pearce, just at the right time for us.”

Morsy has featured 34 times for Wigan across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The midfielder will hope to help his side extend their unbeaten run when they take on Luton Town on Saturday.