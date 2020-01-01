Morrison: Yanga SC winger reveals reception of USD 10,000 from Simba SC

The Ghanaian, however, said the cash was never part of the reported deal to sign for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Yanga SC winger Bernard Morrison has admitted to receiving cash from Simba SC who are reportedly attempting to sign him.

Morrison's future at Yanga has been cast into doubt after he missed the tie against Mwadiui FC on June 13. The Ghanaian forward switched off his phone before the match, making it difficult for the club to track him.

It later emerged he had was having meetings with some unnamed officials from Simba who are reportedly desperate to have him sign for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

More teams

“Simba came to me, I asked them to table their offer and they did. They later brought some USD 10, 000 which they claimed came from their president,” Morrison told Soka Letu.

“The money, they said, was part of their bargaining which was meant to soften my heart. USD 5000 was meant for me and the remaining part were meant for my agent.

“I accepted to pocket the money but on matters signing for them, I asked for some time to think about it. It seems the whole issue has brewed trouble since my agent has said the received money will bring more problems.

“But it is Simba who offered me the money and it has got nothing at all to do with signing for them.”

The former player was signed in the January transfer window for six months and went on to be a fan favourite given his stellar performances.

His superbly taken free-kick against Simba, on March 8, resulted in a goal that saw Yanga emerge victorious in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga have already revealed they know of the meetings between their winger and Mainland arch-rivals.

“We have been reliably informed that there are still Simba officials who are tracking him and have promised a lot of money should he sign. What is shocking us is maybe he is forgetting that he is serving a two-year contract with Yanga,” the unnamed official said.

“We are now starting to see his disturbing behaviour but let us not deliberate on the issue so much because his phone might be faulty but again, he knows where the club's offices are and the officials.

“Someone might ask whether he has not been paid but there is no player who has not been paid may be talking of the June salaries and time of payment is not yet here.”

Article continues below

Morrison had already agreed on a contract extension with the Wananchi and it is understood the contract is signed and deposited at Football Federation (TFF) offices.

He has scored three goals in 10 matches and has assisted in the creation of three other strikes.