Morrison: Yanga SC tie down Ghanaian star to new contract

The Jangwani-based club has managed to keep their lead striker from their rivals Simba SC after he signed for two years

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have managed to convince striker Bernard Morrison to stay at the club for another two seasons.

The Jangwani-based club has confirmed on their official Instagram page that the Ghanaian striker, who arrived from in , has penned a new contract which will see him stay at the club for another two years.

“We are delighted that Morrison has returned his contract papers after agreeing to extend his stay with us for another two years,” the club said in the Instagram post.

“We thank [Morrison] for choosing to stay at Yanga and also thank the club board for pushing to tie down the player at the club.”

On his part, Morrison said he had decided to sign the new deal to quell rumours which were going round that he was destined to sign for rivals Simba SC.

“I have heard such rumours but now, I’m loyal to my club since I signed a contract with them that should be respected between us. I have no plans to join Simba or any other club here,” Morrison said.

Morrison has been a household name ever since he landed at Yanga during the mini transfer window courtesy of his playing skills and the way he celebrates after scoring goals, thereby winning the hearts of many Yanga supporters across the country.

His fame doubled when he scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Simba in a traditional derby encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam via a sublime free-kick, which was enough to silence the league leaders and defending champions.