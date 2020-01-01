Morrison: Yanga SC forward travels to Bukoba ahead of Kagera Sugar clash

The Ghanaian forward has finally resurfaced from his hideout and travelled to Bukoba ahead of the team’s league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have received a major boost after forward Bernard Morrison boarded the plane to Bukoba ahead of the team’s Mainland match against Kagera Sugar on Thursday.

The Ghanaian player has been in and out of the Yanga squad and only featured once since the top-flight resume on June 13 – when he came on as a second-half substitute in a 0-0 draw against Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Morrison has been at the centre of a transfer saga after reports emerged that rivals Simba SC had tabled an offer to sign him, a move that forced Yanga to lodge an official complaint with the Football Federation (TFF) asking them to take action against the giants.

Despite returning to training last Thursday, Morrison once again could not show up as Yanga travelled to Mwanza for their league match against Biashara United which ended in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Morrison has now travelled to link up with the team ahead of their league clash against Kagera and also in readiness for the derby against rivals Simba on Sunday.

“I said it before, I don’t have a problem with [Morrison] and I wanted the club to clear him to come and I am happy he is travelling to be with us before we play Kagera on Thursday,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“I would love to have him in my squad because we are chasing to finish second on the log and we also have the derby coming up, which I will like to use him against Simba, he can help us win the match and I want him to be fit and ready to play.”

Eymael had in an earlier interview told Goal the club will face Simba without their key midfielder Haruna Niyonzima, who picked up an injury against Biashara United.

“I lost Haruna [Niyonzima], one of my best players to injury, after only ten minutes into the game and it was due to a bad tackle and his knee twisted and so he will be out of Simba, and there was no reaction from the referee only a free-kick was given,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“It is a huge blow to my team because Haruna is one of my best players, one of my favourites, a hard worker a player who fights for the team, so he will not be available to play in the derby."

On Sunday, Yanga lost the second spot in the 20-team league table to Azam FC, who hammered Singida United 7-0 at Azam Complex.