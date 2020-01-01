Morrison: Yanga SC forward set to miss Mwadui clash

The Jangwani Street-based giants have confirmed the players who will sit out their first match with the league set to resume

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will miss the services of their forward Bernard Morrison when they take on Mwadui in a Mainland match on Saturday.

The Tanzanian top-flight is finally set to make a comeback after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghanaian player, who signed for the Jangwani Street-side in 2019 after leaving of , was among the players who were supposed to accompany head coach Luc Eymael to Shinyanga for Saturday’s clash but was missing in action.

Instead, the Belgian coach travelled with striker David Molinga and they have already linked up with the rest of the squad as they prepare for the first match after the resumption.

A Yanga official has now confirmed Morrison will not be involved in the match owing to personal reasons.

“[Morrison] was supposed to travel with coach Eymael for Shinyanga but he missed out owing to personal issues and his position was taken by [Molinga], he will not be available to play on Saturday,” the source told Goal.

Apart from Morrison, Yanga will also miss the services of injured captain Papy Tshishimbi, Ally Ally, and Erick Kabamba.

Yanga information officer Hassan Bumbuli confirmed the absence of the three players but said they had a good enough squad to win the game in Shinyanga.

“Our captain [Tshishimbi] is still recovering from injury and the game has come too soon for him while Ally and Kabamba will be ready for our next match,” Bumbuli told reporters.

“We are happy our coach [Eymael] has finally linked up with the team, and can now take charge from Boniface Mkwasa, who was assisting while he was still in owing to the Covid-19.”

On arriving in Shinyanga, Eymael told Goal he is ready to lead Yanga to a respectable position and also make sure they win the .

“I arrived a tired man having to travel to and then to Ethiopia where we had a four-hour stopover before connecting to Dar es Salaam, it is the reason I did not travel to Shinyanga on Thursday,” Eymael told Goal.

“I know the fans are not happy because we lost the friendly against KMC but my target, for now, is to make sure we get a good finish in the remaining matches and also win the FA Cup.”

Yanga are currently third on the 20-team league table with 51 points, 20 points fewer than table-toppers Simba SC while Azam FC are placed in the second position with 54 points.

The match against Mwadui will be staged at Kambarage Stadium on Saturday.