Morrison strikes as Yanga SC earn sweet revenge against Kagera Sugar

Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison was on target as Young Africans (Yanga SC) fought to earn a 1-0 win against Kagera Sugar.

Morrison has recently attracted controversies over his intention to stay longer with the Tanzanian former champions but his Wednesday exploits might help cool down the rumours for some time.

The former star struck in the 79th minute to break the deadlock and dishearten a Kagera Sugar side that had done a good job in keeping Yanga’s forwards at bay.

David Molinga picked the Ghanaian on the left-wing and the star did not disappoint as he slotted home inside the penalty area.

The win takes Timu Ya Wananchi to second spot temporarily with 64 points awaiting the Azam FC match against Mwadui FC. Should Azam win they will claim second spot with 65 points.

Singida United’s struggle continued after succumbing to a 2-0 loss away to Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

Charles Inafya scored KMC’s opener in the 39th minute before Mohammed Samatta added the second five minutes to the final whistle.

The win enables KMC to move from 13th position to 11th with 43 points. KMC have managed to move away from the relegation zone since the dismissal of coach Jackson Mayanja earlier in the year.

Singida will remain perched at the bottom of the 20-team table with 15 points from 34 matches.

At Karume Stadium in Musoma, Biashara United and Ruvu Shooting produced a goalless draw.

Waziri Junior ensured Mbao FC picked a slim win at home against Mtibwa Sugar. Junior’s goal came in the 64th minute.

The win might end up to prove vital for Mbao who are fighting tooth and nail to remain in the top-flight. They are 19th with 35 points just a point below Mbeya City who have played one fewer game.

At Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, Mtibwa Sugar secured a point away from home against Ndanda SC.

Three matches have been lined up for July 9th as Tanzanian Mainland races to the conclusion since its June 13 resumption.

Prison will host Coastal Union in a match set to kick-off at 16:00 EAT. Alliance FC will welcome Lipuli FC in a match that will start at the same time as Prison vs Union.