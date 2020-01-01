Morrison missing as Simba SC arrive to face Mbeya City

The Ghanaian midfielder is among the players who were missing as the champions travelled to search for points in Mbeya

Simba SC have arrived in Mbeya on Friday minus five key players for their Mainland clash against Mbeya City on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi who are seeking to reduce the gap between them and table-toppers Young Africans (Yanga SC), are missing five players from their squad – Bernard Morrison, Ibrahim Ajibu, Miraji Athuman, Charles Ilanfya, and Larry Bwalya.

While Bwalya asked for permission to attend to family matters in Zambia, it is not clear why the other four players were left behind in Dar es Salaam for the league match to be played at Sokoine Stadium.

More teams

“We gave Lary [Bwalya] permission to attend to family matters in Zambia and it means he will not be available to face Mbeya City, he will only return when he sorts out the problems back home,” Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck told reporters on Friday.

Vandebroeck has already sent a warning to his players that they must win all their two matches in hand, so as to catch up with rivals Yanga, who are now on 34 points while Simba have 26.

Simba, who were out of league action last weekend as they took part in the Caf , returned to domestic football on Wednesday with a 2-0 win against Polisi , with Zambian star Clatous Chama notching the two goals in the second half at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“At the moment, we need to concentrate on the obligation to stay in the race of the league because we are now two games behind Yanga and eight points behind them so we have to win all the games to stay on two points adrift while hoping that they will too drop points,” Vandenbroeck told reporters.

Article continues below

The Belgian further added he will continue to rotate his squad so as to keep the player fresh and fit for upcoming assignments.

“We have several matches coming, we are playing in the league, we are also playing in the Champions League so it will be good for me to keep rotating the squad so that we can have fit and fresh players to battle on all fronts,” Vandenbroeck continued.

In the reverse fixture, Simba beat Mbeya 2-0 with captain John Bocco notching a double.