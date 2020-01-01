Morrison: Ghanaian striker cleared by TFF to play for Simba SC

The forward left the Jangwani Street-based side for Wekundu wa Msimbazi but his former club sued the player for breach of contract

Football Federation (TFF) has cleared Ghanaian Bernard Morrison to play for Simba SC.

His former club Yanga SC had sued the player for breach of contract, at the same time accusing Wekundu wa Msimbazi of player tapping. After a sitting which took the better part of Wednesday, TFF has cleared the attacker of any wrongdoing.

However, the player will have to refund the Jangwani Street-based side $25,000 to be fully cleared and be allowed to turn out for the newly crowned Tanzania Mainland League champions.

The 27-year old has since expressed his delight by joining the 21-time-league champions.

"I am here with you [Simba supporters] because from today [Wednesday] ... I am officially a Simba player," the Ghanaian told the club's " target="_blank">media team.

"I hope you guys will welcome me and love me the way you love your players because I am very happy to join your club and I am hoping to make you guys happy."

The player has been accused of indiscipline especially by his former team, Timu ya Wananchi, but he has hinted on turning a new leaf and ensuring he respects everyone at his new home.

"So can you please accept me in your homes? I am going to respect this club and every supporter, respect the management and make you guys happy," Morrison concluded.

Former Yanga captain Papy Tshishimbi is also reportedly on his way to the 21-time champions.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) player was among the 14 players who left Yanga a week ago.

Goal now understands, Tshishimbi, who was the captain of Yanga, has now agreed on personal terms to cross over to the Mainland champions.

"Simba have completed talks with [Tshishimbi] and he will be unveiled anytime this week, to become the second player arriving from Yanga this window," the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Monday.

The rivalry between the Tanzanian giants hit a dizzy height over the weekend when Simba CEO Senzo Mbatha Mazingiza resigned from his post at the club and moments later was unveiled by Yanga in the same capacity.

Simba, who clinched a treble in the just-concluded 2019-20 campaign, have come out to state the exit of Mazingiza will not affect their plans for the new season, nor deny them the chance of winning three titles again.