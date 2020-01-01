Eymael explains why Yanga SC signing Morrison will miss Azam FC clash

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal why the Ghanaian player will miss the league match set for Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed why new signing Bernard Morrison will miss the Mainland clash against Azam FC.

The two Tanzanian giants will clash in the league on Saturday with coach Eymael seeking his first win since taking over the reins at the club, having lost his first match in charge 3-0 against Kagera Sugar last weekend.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the match, Eymael has confirmed new signing Morrison, who joined from South African giants , will miss the crucial match because he is yet to secure the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“[Morrison] finally sealed the transfer to Yanga but so far I cannot use him because he has some problems with his paperwork,” Eymael told Goal.

Article continues below

“He must sort out his papers with agencies and also wait to see when he receives the ITC. I was hoping to get his papers cleared fast enough so as he can play a part against Azam, but it will not be the case.”

Asked on why he signed the Ghanaian player, the Belgian coach told Goal: “I have worked with him, I worked with him at AS Vita and he is a good player, I have also watched him in South African league and he fits the kind of players I need to help Yanga do well.”

Apart from Orlando Pirates, the talented Morrison has also played for African giants in and AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo before he moved to in 2016, after the Buccaneers beat to his signature.