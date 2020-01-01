Morrison ditching Yanga SC for Simba SC not end of the world - Kikwete

The winger controversially joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Timu ya Wananchi but the retired President feels life has to go on regardless

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has waded into the Bernard Morrison controversy pitting Yanga SC and Simba SC against each other.

The two giants are squabbling over the services of the former winger who left Yanga for Simba and the former insists he still has an active contract with them.

Kikwete, a known Yanga supporter, urged his club to raid Simba for another player and that Morrison's exit is not the end of the world for them.

More teams

“Yanga have been a club that has been poaching local talents for example from Mbao, from Simba sometimes and this time around Simba came and robbed one of your own big assets,” Kikwete said as he graced the Wiki ya Mwananchi celebrations broadcast by Azam TV.

“But I know in the coming days you will invade Simba and rob one of their biggest assets too. That is the kind of life between our teams of Yanga and Simba. Being robbed and robbing your rival did not start with Morrison. No!

“That has been the habit for years and years. There was a former Yanga player called Emmanuel Albert. He was really good and Yanga were then training and playing at Jangwani.

“Albert once came for training but after a while, in the training, he ran across the streets to go and join Simba. And that is how he ditched Yanga.

“Yanga then responded and signed Gilbert Mahinya; a machine I can say. So, this is the kind of life between Yanga and Simba and it should not worry you at all.

“They have taken Morrison, find one from their side and take him and life continues. Do not be stressed that is the end of the world, no it is not the case.”

The former head of state also urged the club officials to deeply investigate foreigners before they are appointed as head coaches. He made the remarks referring to the acrimonious sacking of Luc Eymael.

“You use a lot of money to bring foreign coaches and my hope is that you do due diligence and research enough to ensure you will get a good coach,” continued Kikwete.

“But you have now seen the result of just picking anyone.”

The fourth head of state also stressed the need of unity especially at the hierarchy of Yanga.

Article continues below

“Unity among the club officials is paramount that is the only thing that brings stability in the club,” he concluded.

“We are looking upon [Mshindo] Msolla [Yanga chairman] to bring about the said unity. Where there is the unity I am pretty sure there will be no trouble.”