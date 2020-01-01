Morrison debacle: Simba SC admit wrongs in forward’s contract after Yanga SC revelations

The Mainland Premier League rivals have engaged in an off the pitch battle over the Ghanaian who switched loyalty in August

Simba SC have conceded there could be discrepancies in Bernard Morrison's contract.

Simba signed the Ghanaian from archrivals Yanga SC but the move was and remains contested by the latter who claim the player had signed a contract extension with them.

In a recent revelation, Yanga claimed the Simba-Morrison contract had irregularities and thus should not be allowed to stand. In their argument, Yanga claim the contract, as it is currently in the TFF Transfer Matching System, has been only signed by the player and none of the Simba officials appended their respective signatures.

When the TFF Players’ Status Committee declared Morrison a free agent in August, it cited irregularities in the contract that Yanga presented and it is on the same grounds that Yanga want the deal to be nullified.

Mwanaspoti reports the Simba contract was leaked to their Kariakoo rivals by an employee of TFF and an unnamed official of the club has admitted the contract might have discrepancies but are ready to amend it based on what the federation will tell them.

“We know what is going on and what happened at TFF [how Yanga received the contract between Simba and Morrison] but we believe it is a matter of just rectifying the discrepancies in the contract,” the unnamed Simba official told Mwnaspoti.

“In a matter concerning contracts, when the two parties involved, none are complaining then it makes everything easier because the agreement is between the two parties and involves no third party.

“We are waiting to hear what TFF will advise us to do because it would be a matter of correcting the wrongs and returning the paper to them.

“Even the Fifa Transfer Matching System will indicate that Morrison was actually signed from Yanga. Our fans should not be worried at all about this matter as we only wait for TFF to give a way forward and we will do what is recommended."

The Players' Status Committee will meet next Monday to deliberate on the Morrison transfer issue.

Yanga made demands to TFF that the contract should be nullified and that points should be deducted from the matches Simba won when Morrison featured.